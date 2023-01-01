Just 2km north of Capilano Suspension Bridge, this government-run fish farm works to protect coho, chinook and steelhead salmon stocks. Visit from July to November and you'll likely catch adult salmon swimming through fish ladders past the rapids in a heroic effort to reach their spawning grounds upstream, after which they promptly die in a scripted life cycle possibly penned by Samuel Beckett.

Eye-level tanks display the creatures while enlightening exhibits help explain the entire mysterious process. If you're driving here (rather than swimming with the salmon) head north along Capilano Rd, then turn left onto Capilano Park Rd and continue for 1km.