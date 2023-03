This museum, on the northeast edge of the city, has a collection of more than 75 railcars, including steam and diesel locomotives and rolling stock, built and used between 1900 and 1950. On weekends, volunteers fire up some of the old engines, and you can hop on the diesel locomotives or the 1913 steam locomotive on holiday weekends.

To get there, drive north on 97th St (Hwy 28) to Hwy 37, turn right and go east for 7km to 34th St, then turn right and go south about 2km.