Lake Minnewanka (mini-won-ka) sits 13km east of Banff Town, making it a popular escape from downtown. The scenic recreational area has plenty of hiking, swimming, sailing, boating and fishing opportunities. The not particularly challenging walking trail around the lake is a good option for a stroll; the path is easy to follow and popular.

Lake Minnewanka Cruises operates interpretive cruises on the lake, offering insight into the region's history and geology. You can also fish here or hike up to the Alymer Lookout for spectacular lake and mountain views.

Roam offers summer bus service from Banff to the lake (route 6, one-way adult/child $2/1).