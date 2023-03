One of the more quirky places in town is the garden of local master-sculptor Dy Proeung, which houses miniature replicas of Angkor Wat, the Bayon, Banteay Srei and other temples. It is the bluffer’s way to get an aerial shot of Angkor without chartering a helicopter, although the astute might question the presence of oversized insects in the shot.

There is also a display of scale miniatures at Preah Ko temple.