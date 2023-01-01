Angkor Conservation is a Ministry of Culture compound that houses more than 5000 statues, lingas (phallic symbols) and inscribed stelae, stored here to protect them from the wanton looting that has blighted hundreds of sites around Angkor. The finest statuary is hidden away inside Angkor Conservation’s warehouses, meticulously numbered and catalogued. While it's not officially open to the public, it is sometimes possible to get a peek at the collection for a fee.