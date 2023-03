The Khmer Rouge's never-operational Kompong Chhnang Airport, built between 1977 and 1978 by slave labour, was probably intended to serve as a base for launching air attacks against Vietnam. Cement of such high quality was used that even today the 2440m runway and access roads look like they were paved last week. The site is 12km west of town. Take NH5 towards Battambang for 7km and turn left onto a concrete road.