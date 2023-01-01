Chong Kos Floating Village

Much less visited than other floating villages near Siem Reap, the Tonlé Sap River hamlet of Chong Kos is a Cambodian village of colourful wooden houses, with tiny terraces strung with hammocks, all built on rickety DIY pontoons. To fully explore the village, hire a wooden boat (with captain) at Kompong Chhnang dock (US$10 per hour, up to three people) to paddle you through this fully buoyant town, complete with shops, satellite TV and mobile vegetable vendors.

A one-hour boat ride will allow you to see Chong Kos. Two hours gives you enough time to also visit nearby Phoum Kandal, a Vietnamese floating village. Hiring a paddle-boat allows you to glide within the maze of watery streets to glimpse how village life functions when everything floats.