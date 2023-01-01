Phoum Kandal Floating Village

The Tonlé Sap River hamlet of Phoum Kandal is an ethnic Vietnamese village of brightly painted wooden houses, all floating on rickety homemade pontoons or boats. To fully explore the village, hire a wooden boat (with captain) at Kompong Chhnang dock (US$10 per hour, up to three people) to paddle you through this floating community.

A one-hour boat ride will allow you to see Phoum Kandal. With two hours, you can also visit nearby Chong Kos. Hiring a paddle-boat allows you to glide within the maze of watery streets to glimpse how village life functions when everything floats.