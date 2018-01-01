Welcome to Kratie
Many visitors are drawn to the rare freshwater Irrawaddy dolphins found in Kampi, about 15km north of the provincial capital, but the town itself is a little charmer and makes a good base from which to explore the surrounding countryside.
As a travel hub Kratie is the natural place to break the journey when travelling overland between Phnom Penh and Ratanakiri or the 4000 Islands area in southern Laos.
Start your day at 9am by traveling on a motorbike out of Kratie on the Old River Road, passing through a Vietnamese and Wat Rokakandal towards the ferry crossing point. As you wait for the ferry you can enjoy looking over to a floating village on the Mekong. Having arrived on the west bank, visit attractions such as tobacco building, seasonal crops, and a local Wat; learn how palm sugar is being produced in the season and relax alongside beautiful rice paddies, the perfect opportunity for photos. You might be able to try some delicious, freshly pressed sugar cane juice, a must for those with a sweet tooth.Then, you'll visit a local family's home, where you can experience true rural Cambodian life living on the banks of the Mekong. You'll try traditional Cambodian food, home cooked over a wood fire. The meal will be cooked with local delicious fresh ingredients from the surrounding area, and fruit straight from our orchard. After lunch take time to relax and ask any questions you might have about Cambodian life, while sitting inside a traditional stilted wooden home. Before returning to another ferry crossing, there are also opportunities to experience Khmer noodle and rice whisky making. Then, you'll catch the Rusey Cha ferry across the Mekong and head to Kampi, one of the many deep pools where the rare river dolphins gather to feed. Board a local boat and cruise out into the mighty Mekong for a chance encounter with these gentle mammals. Viewing is guaranteed. After enjoying an hour or more of dolphin viewing, you'll travel back to Kratie for the end of your tour.
Day 1: Phnom Penh – Kampong Cham – Kratie – Stung Treng (D) Meet our guide and we drive to Kratie, a sleepy Mekong port and gateway to an encounter with the rare freshwater Irrawaddy dolphin that inhabit the upper reaches of the Mekong in Cambodia. Stop at Skuon, where it is possible to sample the local delicacy of deep fried tarantula. We continue to Kampi and we start the day with a trip on a traditional fishermen boat which takes you on a one hour cruise of the dolphin pool of Kampi. This is the largest dolphin pool on the Mekong River and the natural habitat of the critically endangered Mekong Dolphin (Irrawaddy Dolphin). We continue to Stung Treng. Steung Treng is a province of Cambodia located in the northeast. It borders the provinces of Ratanakiri to the east, Mondulkiri and Kratie to the south and Kampong Thom and Preah Vihear to the west. Overnight in Mekong Bird Resort (Bungalow). Day 2: Stung Treng – Preah Vihear (B/L) Morning, we enjoy a short boat trip up to O'Svay where we will start our paddling tours to explore the remote flooded forests of the Mekong, Ramsa wetlands. It stretches south along the Mekong River from the border with Laos to Stung Treng. Only accessible by boat, it is a haven for critically endangered mammals, birds and fish and a unique riverine flooded forest system that is a photographer's dream. With only bird calls announcing our presence, we maneuvered our way leisurely downstream for a couple of hours. We continue to Preah Vihear, our journey through jungle and local village. This good track literate hills along the northern border of the country. Overnight in Preah Vihear Boutique Hotel (Deluxe room). Day 3: Preah Vihear – Koh Ker – Peuong Komnu – Beng Mealea – Siem Reap (B/L) We drive up to Preah Vihear which sits at the top of the Dangrek Mountains. Preah Vihear is known as the Temple Mountain which was built at the beginning of the 10th century as a Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva. We continue our trip to Siem Reap. Our first stop at Koh Ker group is a group of many temples in the forest. We arrive Svay Leu Village and start hikking into the bamboo forest from the village to Peuong Komnu, is a series of Angkorian reliefs carved into the southern cliff of Phnom Kulen. We also visit Beng Mealea is an overgrown ruin 90mn away from Siem Reap. It is huge, but little known and largely untouched. Besides this temple, we see a small quarry where sandstone was cut to build the temple. Drop off your hotel in Siem Reap.
No matter where you travel in Cambodia, the past is always present. History, both ancient and modern, is everywhere here; whether you’re cycling in the shadows of the mighty Angkor Wat, wandering the streets of cosmopolitan Phnom Penh, or exploring the Irrawaddy in search of river dolphins, you can’t escape the pull of time that shaped – and continues to shape – this arresting land.
From Angkor Wat to remote river towns, journey down the Mekong and into the heart and soul of Southeast Asia. Our CEOs will share with you the region’s cultural treasures and natural splendours. Explore the many temples and, if you’re lucky, spot a rare Irrawaddy dolphin. Experience the highlights with a chance to get off the beaten track and explore the remote islands of Don Khong. With local transportation and authentic accommodation – like a rural homestay – this adventure offers an intriguing blend of included activities and free time for personal discovery.