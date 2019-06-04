Golden Silk is a working silk farm located in Banteay Srei district, about 30km from Siem Reap. Golden silk also happens to be the name of a particularly refined thread of silk produced by the yellow silkworm. Visitors are welcome to visit the weaving centre and learn more about the weaving process. The requested donation is to assist the work of the NGO, which employs former orphans and disadvantaged women from the Banteay Srei area.

Once common in Cambodia, the production of golden silk has been in decline in recent years due to the fragile constitution of the silkwork and the weaving methods involved in producing silk items. It's an intensive process involving 100kg of cocoons and 1500kg of mulberry leaves just to produce 10kg of silk.