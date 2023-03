The Banteay Srei Butterfly Centre is one of the largest fully enclosed butterfly centres in Southeast Asia, with more than 30 species of Cambodian butterflies fluttering about. It is a good experience for children, as they can see the whole life cycle from egg to caterpillar to cocoon to butterfly.

The centre aims to provide a sustainable living for the rural poor and most of the butterflies are farmed around Phnom Kulen. It’s about 7km before Banteay Srei temple on the left side of the road.