Dragalevtsi Monastery

This working monastery is probably the oldest of its kind in Bulgaria. It was built around 1345, but abandoned only 40 years later. The monastery contains colourful murals and is revered as one of the hiding places of the ubiquitous anti-Turkish rebel leader Vasil Levski. The location is within the Vitosha National Park, about 1.5km south of the Dragalevtsi suburb of Sofia.

The monastery is reachable by public transport from Sofia by buses 66 or 93; the former runs only on weekends and holidays. Wear comfortable shoes: the monastery lies on a hill and you'll have to hike a bit to get up there.