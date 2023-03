Tiny 13th-century Boyana Church is included on Unesco’s World Heritage list and its 90 murals are among the very finest examples of Bulgarian medieval artwork. A combined ticket includes entry to both the church and the National Museum of History, 2km away.

Highlights include the oldest known portrait of St John of Rila, along with representations of King Konstantin Asen and Queen Irina. There's little English signage and visitors are limited to 10 minutes inside.