Day Trip to Ulu Temburong National Park from Bandar Seri Begawan

Begin your Journey with an exhilarating ride on a public speed boats, weaving through the mangroves and passing the Brunei Bay area and even catch a glimpse of some wild life along the way such as monitor Lizards, crocodiles and Monkeys.Upon Arriving the rainforest lodge settle in for a quick morning tea serving local cakes and savories from the Temburong district, and after be fitted with life jackets and listen to a quick safety briefing by your guide before boarding a Longboat, also locally known as a Temuai and make your journey to the national Park.On the journey up river you are surrounded by untouched riverine rainforest and power through small rapids on the river before reaching the National Park Registration area, once registered, we will make our way through some muddy terrain before reaching the steps that lead to the canopy tower.After a good climb to the canopy, climb another 42m of vertical ladders of the canopy tower to gain an undisturbed 360 degree view of the oldest rainforest in the world.Make your back down and board the long boat to cool off at a nearby waterfall (subject to water level) before hopping back on the longboat and make your way back to the Rainforest lodge in time to freshen up and enjoy a locally cooked lunch.Once you have had your fill enjoy the surrounding of the rainforest lodge before heading back to town to catch your boat to Bandar but not without a stop to a local Iban longhouse on the way and see how the largest indigenous community in Temburong have lived for centuries with a modern twist.Hop on back the local speed boat and back to the capital where you can either catch some shut eye or enjoy the view on your way back to the capital.A tour not to be missed to catch the Best of what Temburong has to offer.7:30am: Take a water taxi from Bandar Seri Begawan through rivers, channels and mangrove islands in the early morning sun.8:15am: Arrive at Bangar Temburong, the regional capital.8:30am: Take an MVP or minibus from Bangar to Batang Duri.9am: Arrive at the Rainforest Lodge in time for morning tea, an introduction and safety briefing.9:30am: Take traditional longboats to Ulu Temburong National Park, travelling upstream through the rapids of the Temburong River.10:30am: Arrive at the National Park Center, register, then stroll along the elevated pathways of the lush Canopy Walkway and its amazing panoramic rainforest views.12:30pm: Enjoy a riverside lunch of traditional Malay dishes with a side order of swimming and relaxation.2pm: If the mood takes you, why not try rafting downstream?2:45pm: Return to the Rainforest Lodge by longboat or raft, for afternoon tea and to freshen up. 3:15pm: Transfer to Bangar, then take a water taxi back through the mangrove islands to Bandar Seri Begawan. 5pm: Arrive back at Bandar Seri Begawan, and civilisation.