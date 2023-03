If you're craving peace and serenity this is the place to find it: a trident of wooden walkways extend across alluvial freshwater swamp, with tufts of greenery dotted like islands in mirror-like water. It's a beautiful spot for picnicking, bird-watching or meditating. Locals come here for illegal fishing. Following Jln Labi down from the main highway, the park is 20km before Labi (look for the sign). There is no public transport here.