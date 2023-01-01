The Forestry Museum is a small, simple place with seriously thorough information about the local forest. Exhibits detail the history of logging and conservation in the area, with labelled examples of more than 50 types of wood found here, along with taxidermic examples of the resident wildlife – sadly it's the closest you're likely to come to seeing a clouded leopard in Borneo. It's located down the Simpang 50 turn-off (on the right as you head towards Labi).