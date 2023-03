Praia de Tambaú, 7km east of the center, is an urban beach but nevertheless an enjoyable area to spend time. Bars, restaurants, coconut palms, fig trees and a broad promenade are strung along the seafront. Southward, Praia Cabo Branco, a beautiful stretch of sand, cliffs and palms, curves 5km round to Cabo Branco and Ponta do Seixas.