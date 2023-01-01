Estação Cabo Branco

Inaugurated in 2008, this cultural center 5km southeast of Tambaú was designed by famed Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer and is more interesting for its space-age architecture than for its exhibits, which are often underwhelming. An exception is Abelardo da Hora's female-form sculptures that are dotted around the grounds. The hexagonal glass main building provides great views from its top-floor terrace.

Bus 507 runs here from Av Epitacio Pessoa in Tambaú. If you walk left out of the parking lot at the south end of the complex and down to the beach (five minutes) through the Parque Municipal do Cabo Branco, then head 600m south along the beach, you'll be at Ponta do Seixas, the easternmost point of the Americas.