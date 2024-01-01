Casa de Polvora

On the side of the hill halfway between the Cidade Alta and Cidade Baixa, this arched brick building was erected in 1710 to store the city's gunpowder reserves. It now serves as a mini-cultural center hosting temporary art and photographic exhibitions and offers fine views over the river.
