Casa de Polvora

Brazil

On the side of the hill halfway between the Cidade Alta and Cidade Baixa, this arched brick building was erected in 1710 to store the city's gunpowder reserves. It now serves as a mini-cultural center hosting temporary art and photographic exhibitions and offers fine views over the river.

  • Praia Coqueirinho

    Praia Coqueirinho

    15.9 MILES

    The most beautiful beach in the region, Coqueirinho is a lovely curving bay lined with swathes of coconut palms and backed by high red cliffs covered in…

  • Centro Cultural São Francisco

    Centro Cultural São Francisco

    0.15 MILES

    This is one of Brazil's most beautiful monasteries. São Francisco's construction was interrupted by battles with the Dutch and French, resulting in an…

  • Praia de Tambaba

    Praia de Tambaba

    18.65 MILES

    Praia de Tambaba, 10km south of Jacumã, is famed as the only official nudist beach in the region. It's a beautiful place that warrants a visit on its own…

  • Ilha de Areia Vermelha

    Ilha de Areia Vermelha

    8.59 MILES

    Ilha de Areia Vermelha is an island of red sand that emerges off the northern beaches at low tide for roughly half the days in each month. Boats park…

  • Praia Tabatinga

    Praia Tabatinga

    14.59 MILES

    A wonderful lengthy stretch of soft sand, Tabatinga is the perfect place for long hikes punctuated by refreshing swims. It runs from a small forested…

  • Praia Carapibus

    Praia Carapibus

    14.07 MILES

    Divided from Praia Jacumã by a small headland, Praia Carapibus is just 500m long and boasts a wide stretch of bright sand lined by coconut palms running…

  • Praia de Tambaú

    Praia de Tambaú

    4.32 MILES

    Praia de Tambaú, 7km east of the center, is an urban beach but nevertheless an enjoyable area to spend time. Bars, restaurants, coconut palms, fig trees…

  • Igreja NS do Carmo

    Igreja NS do Carmo

    0.23 MILES

    The 16th-century Igreja NS do Carmo stands at the center of an impressive complex of church buildings on Praça Dom Adauto.

