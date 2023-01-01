Centro Cultural São Francisco

This is one of Brazil's most beautiful monasteries. São Francisco's construction was interrupted by battles with the Dutch and French, resulting in an impressive but architecturally confused complex built over two centuries (1589–1779), with the facade, the church towers and the adjoining Santo Antônio monastery displaying a hodgepodge of styles.

Its highlight, especially for the quantity of gold adorning its altars, is the chapel, Capela Dourada. Portuguese-tile walls lead up to the church’s carved jacaranda doors.