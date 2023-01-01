Praia Coqueirinho

The most beautiful beach in the region, Coqueirinho is a lovely curving bay lined with swathes of coconut palms and backed by high red cliffs covered in jungle foliage. A collection of trees give plenty of shade and the waters are gentle. There are half-a-dozen barracas serving meals and drinks on the point next to the car-park but the sands here are blissfully free of commerce.

At the extreme southern end of the beach, walk up the dry river bed to get to the Canyon de Coqueirinho, a striking canyon carved through the red, pink and yellow rocks.