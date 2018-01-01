Small-Group Hidden Communities Tour from Belem

Meet your guide at 8:00am to board the departing boat to the port of Boa Vista do Acara Village. See the “Ribeirinhos”, the Amazonian people who live along the river and their native houses. At 9:00am, begin hiking up the village trails of Boa Vista do Acara along the vegetation. Pass through a large tree and centennial Sumaúma while on this 40-minute walk. Upon your arrival in the community, you will be greeted with a traditional snacks including juices, tapioquinhas and pastries made from cassava.After your visit, stroll over to the where locals produce cassava flour and its derivatives. Learn of how the cultivation of priprioca, a type of grass with fragrant root, currently used by cosmetics industry, is being increasingly used as a flavoring in cooking. Moreover, you will also be taught about fruits of the Amazonian trees such as brazilian nut, tucumã, acai, graviola and buriti. Finally, immerse yourself in a fragrant herbal bath in the nearby creek. Return to Port Vila Boa Vista's Acara by 1:30pm and transfer by river back to Belem.