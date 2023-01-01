Museu Emílio Goeldi & Parque Zoobotánico

This museum and zoo contains Amazonian species, from anacondas and white-whiskered squirrel monkeys to jaguars and giant river otters, plus an aviary, small aquarium and an exhibition hall with rotating exhibits on everything from an environmental history of the Amazon to cultural artifacts. The grounds are lovely with some towering trees, but most enclosures are pretty depressing – it remained unclear at the time of writing whether a planned overhaul will improve things. It gets very busy on weekends.