Closed indefinitely for renovations when we last passed by, this museum, once it reopens, has two parts: the impressive Igreja do Santo Alexandre and the adjoining Palâcio Episcopal (Bishop’s Palace). Santo Alexandre was Belém’s first church, founded by Jesuits in the early 17th century, and contains incredible cedar and plaster detailing. The rambling Bishop’s Palace has a decent collection of modern art, though is frequently closed for events or maintenance.