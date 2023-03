The State Museum of Pará is housed in the grand Palácio Lauro Sodré, originally the residence of Portugal’s royal representatives in Belém and later home to various state governors. One such governor, Ernesto Lobo, was killed on the staircase during the Cabanagem Rebellion in 1835. The museum today is less thrilling, with a vaguely interesting collection on the founding and growth of Belém and Pará.