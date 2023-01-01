Inside a restored 19th-century building, this museum is an interesting stroll through the state’s history. Exhibits range from reproductions of prehistoric rock art and books of sales from the slave trade to vibrant paintings illustrating the war with Paraguay, 19th-century silverware and the original typewriter belonging to Rubens de Mendonça – a Brazilian poet, historian and journalist. On our last visit it was closed, in need of someone to run it.
Museu Histórico de Mato Grosso
Mato Grosso & Mato Grosso do Sul
Share