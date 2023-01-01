Mirante da Chapada

The mirante (lookout), marked with a modest concrete square, is the geographic center of South America. While the monument is underwhelming, the views are magnificent! Off to your right you can see the Cuiabá skyline, and, beyond that, the flatlands that eventually become the Pantanal. To get here, follow Route 251 through Chapada and head east for 7km; a cycle path connects the viewpoint to the town. The rim of the canyon is a couple of hundred meters away.