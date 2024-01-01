Museu do Morro da Caixa D'Agua Velha

Mato Grosso & Mato Grosso do Sul

The city’s oddest museum brings together a variety of frankly weird water-themed trinkets, from old tubes to shower heads, housed inside a beautifully lit stone tunnel. Far more interesting than the display is the construction itself: this was the city’s former water tank, built in the style of a Roman aqueduct in 1882. Temporary exhibitions boost the offering.

