The impressive Véu de Noiva, an 86m free-falling waterfall, provides the park’s characteristic postcard moment. A small trail leads to the lookout, perched on top of rocks with the canyon below. This is one of Chapada’s most dazzling spots; no guide necessary.

It is around 9km west of Chapada town. You can get off the bus from Cuiabá at the park turnoff, spend a couple of hours, then flag down the next bus to Chapada. The visitors center here has a restaurant.