An underwhelming obelisk here allegedly marks the center of the continent, calculated before the invention of satellite mapping. Tell residents that the actual geographical center of South America lies 67km away near Chapada dos Guimarães and it's unlikely you'll win any popularity contests.
Centro Geodésico da America do Sul
Mato Grosso & Mato Grosso do Sul
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.22 MILES
The impressive Véu de Noiva, an 86m free-falling waterfall, provides the park’s characteristic postcard moment. A small trail leads to the lookout,…
Museu Rondon de Etnologia e Arqueologia
2.1 MILES
The small Museu Rondon has exhibits on indigenous culture and is well worth a visit to check out the ornate headdresses and weaponry. The museum is…
28.75 MILES
The mirante (lookout), marked with a modest concrete square, is the geographic center of South America. While the monument is underwhelming, the views are…
1.44 MILES
This sizable forested park northwest of the city center makes a fine escape from Cuiabá's relentless sun. Pleasant shaded trails and a playground make it…
Museu Histórico de Mato Grosso
0.34 MILES
Inside a restored 19th-century building, this museum is an interesting stroll through the state’s history. Exhibits range from reproductions of…
Museu do Morro da Caixa D'Agua Velha
0.14 MILES
The city’s oddest museum brings together a variety of frankly weird water-themed trinkets, from old tubes to shower heads, housed inside a beautifully lit…
2.51 MILES
Inside the UFMT university grounds, this small zoo features various denizens of the Pantanal, such as the hyacinth macaw, harpy eagle, peccaries, capybara…
Cachoeirinha & Cachoeira dos Namorados
22.82 MILES
These two gentle, pretty waterfalls are reached via a 1km trail from the carpark at Véu de Noiva. They are very popular with local families as they have…
Nearby Mato Grosso & Mato Grosso do Sul attractions
1. Museu do Morro da Caixa D'Agua Velha
0.14 MILES
The city’s oddest museum brings together a variety of frankly weird water-themed trinkets, from old tubes to shower heads, housed inside a beautifully lit…
2. Museu Histórico de Mato Grosso
0.34 MILES
Inside a restored 19th-century building, this museum is an interesting stroll through the state’s history. Exhibits range from reproductions of…
1.44 MILES
This sizable forested park northwest of the city center makes a fine escape from Cuiabá's relentless sun. Pleasant shaded trails and a playground make it…
4. Museu Rondon de Etnologia e Arqueologia
2.1 MILES
The small Museu Rondon has exhibits on indigenous culture and is well worth a visit to check out the ornate headdresses and weaponry. The museum is…
2.51 MILES
Inside the UFMT university grounds, this small zoo features various denizens of the Pantanal, such as the hyacinth macaw, harpy eagle, peccaries, capybara…
22.22 MILES
The impressive Véu de Noiva, an 86m free-falling waterfall, provides the park’s characteristic postcard moment. A small trail leads to the lookout,…
7. Cachoeirinha & Cachoeira dos Namorados
22.82 MILES
These two gentle, pretty waterfalls are reached via a 1km trail from the carpark at Véu de Noiva. They are very popular with local families as they have…
28.75 MILES
The mirante (lookout), marked with a modest concrete square, is the geographic center of South America. While the monument is underwhelming, the views are…