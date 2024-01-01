More commonly known as Forte do Leme, this military base is open to the public. Visitors can walk to the top of Morro do Leme (Leme Mountain) along a steep 800m trail that passes through Atlantic rainforest. At the top stands an 18th-century fort affording magnificent views of Pão de Açúcar (Sugarloaf Mountain) and the Cagarras Islands.
Forte Duque de Caxias
Rio de Janeiro
