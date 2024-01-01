Forte Duque de Caxias

Rio de Janeiro

More commonly known as Forte do Leme, this military base is open to the public. Visitors can walk to the top of Morro do Leme (Leme Mountain) along a steep 800m trail that passes through Atlantic rainforest. At the top stands an 18th-century fort affording magnificent views of Pão de Açúcar (Sugarloaf Mountain) and the Cagarras Islands.

