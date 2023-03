The brightly painted houses on this picturesque plaza date from the early 19th century. Largo do Boticário was named in honor of the Portuguese gentleman – Joaquim Luiz da Silva Souto – who once ran a boticário (apothecary) utilized by the royal family. The sound of a brook from the nearby forest adds to the plaza's charm.

In late 2018 the Accor Group purchased six of the houses on the square, and will be transforming them into a high-end hostel under the Jo&Joe brand.