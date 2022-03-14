Kasane lies in a riverine woodland at the meeting point of four countries – Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe – and the confluence of two major rivers, the Chobe and the Zambezi. It’s also the northern gateway to Chobe National Park, and the jumping-off point for excursions to Victoria Falls. Although it’s not overly large, there’s certainly no shortage of lodges and safari companies, as well as petrol stations and supermarkets for those heading out into the wilds.

About 12km east of Kasane is the tiny settlement of Kazungula, which serves as the border crossing between Botswana and Zimbabwe; it's also the landing pint for the Kazungula ferry, which connects Botswana and Zambia.