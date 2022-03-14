Signposted as Biodiversity Centre, about halfway between the main highway and the Chobe Safari Lodge, this research and education centre rescues small…
Kasane
Kasane lies in a riverine woodland at the meeting point of four countries – Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe – and the confluence of two major rivers, the Chobe and the Zambezi. It’s also the northern gateway to Chobe National Park, and the jumping-off point for excursions to Victoria Falls. Although it’s not overly large, there’s certainly no shortage of lodges and safari companies, as well as petrol stations and supermarkets for those heading out into the wilds.
About 12km east of Kasane is the tiny settlement of Kazungula, which serves as the border crossing between Botswana and Zimbabwe; it's also the landing pint for the Kazungula ferry, which connects Botswana and Zambia.
Explore Kasane
This small but relatively dense patch of forest straddles the Kazangula–Nata Rd.
See
Signposted as Biodiversity Centre, about halfway between the main highway and the Chobe Safari Lodge, this research and education centre rescues small…
