Doze off at this pretty 'Freedom Square' and when you awake you might think yourself transported to southern France, with its chestnut trees and stone…
Trebinje
By far the prettiest city in Republika Srpska, Trebinje has a compact centre with a tiny walled Old Town flanked by a leafy market square. The Trebišnjica River is slow and shallow as it passes through, its banks lined with swimming spots and replicas of waterwheels, which were once used for irrigation. Mountains provide a sunbaked backdrop, while hills topped with Orthodox churches punctuate the suburbs.
It's barely 30km from Dubrovnik, but in tourist terms it's a world away – not to mention vastly cheaper. Some canny travellers base themselves here and 'commute'.
Trebinje's always been a Serb-majority town but more so since the war, with the proportion rising from 70% to 94%.
Explore Trebinje
- TTrg Slobode
Doze off at this pretty 'Freedom Square' and when you awake you might think yourself transported to southern France, with its chestnut trees and stone…
- HHercegovačka Gračanica
Offering phenomenal views, this hilltop complex comprises a bell tower, gallery, cafe-bar and bishop's palace, but most notably the compact but eye…
- AArslanagić Bridge
This unique double-backed structure was built in 1574 under the direction of Grand Vizier Mehmed Pasha Sokolović, who was also behind the Višegrad bridge,…
- HHercegovina Museum
A four-storey former Austro-Hungarian barracks within Trebinje's walled Old Town now houses this haphazard but richly endowed museum. Sarcophagus…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Trebinje.
See
Trg Slobode
Doze off at this pretty 'Freedom Square' and when you awake you might think yourself transported to southern France, with its chestnut trees and stone…
See
Hercegovačka Gračanica
Offering phenomenal views, this hilltop complex comprises a bell tower, gallery, cafe-bar and bishop's palace, but most notably the compact but eye…
See
Arslanagić Bridge
This unique double-backed structure was built in 1574 under the direction of Grand Vizier Mehmed Pasha Sokolović, who was also behind the Višegrad bridge,…
See
Hercegovina Museum
A four-storey former Austro-Hungarian barracks within Trebinje's walled Old Town now houses this haphazard but richly endowed museum. Sarcophagus…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Trebinje
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.