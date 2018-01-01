Welcome to Cotonou

Cotonou is Benin's capital in everything but name: a vibrant, bustling, full-on city, and very much the economic engine of Benin. As a first port of call, it can be a little overwhelming, but life can be sweet in Cotonou, with good nightlife, great restaurants and excellent shopping (ideal for end-of-trip souvenirs).

It's also the most cosmopolitan and Western place in the country, which means a slightly higher level of creature comforts and a good place to stock up on essentials before venturing into rural areas of the country.

Marine

West Africa Cruise - Cape Town to Accra

People have been exchanging customs and ideas in Western Africa as long as there have been people. Now, it’s your turn. From the G Expedition, you’ll get the chance to explore one of Africa’s most vibrant (and curiously underexplored) regions from a hotel that goes wherever you do. A solid combination of activity and leisure, you’ll have ample time to spot rare birds and endemic wildlife with skilled naturalists, mingle in local markets and learn about the region from our experienced expedition staff, including naturalists, historians, anthropologists, and ornithologists. While at sea we’ll also enjoy South African wine tastings from our very own sommelier and enjoy daily lectures from experts. Africa by sea? We didn’t believe it was possible either.
