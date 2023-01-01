Belize Central Prison

The 'Hattieville Ramada' (as it's called on the streets) is the only prison in Belize and, as such, it houses criminals of all stripes, from pickpockets to murderers. But don't expect some sort of American-style corporate-owned Supermax with imposing concrete walls topped with electrified razor ribbon. Belize's prison is a low-key affair surrounded by farmland where the inmates work. It's renowned for its prisoner-education programs and the attached gift shop that stocks handicrafts made by the inmates.