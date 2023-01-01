Since 1985, more than 200 landowners in seven villages northwest of Belize City have signed pledges to preserve the habitat of the black howler monkey, and today that land is referred to, somewhat confusingly, as the Community Baboon Sanctuary. (There are no baboons in Belize, just howlers.) The area includes protected forestlands on the river and corridors that run along the borders of the owned properties.

The sanctuary is home not just to monkeys, but diverse plant and animals species that are native to the Belize River valley. The conservation project also educates the community, supports research and promotes rural tourism.