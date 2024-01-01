Lamanai Museum

Northern Belize

In the main administrative building where you pay your entrance fee, this small museum features artifacts unearthed throughout the Lamanai complex, including the original Stela 9 – the most detailed of three main carved stone slabs found here. In addition to pottery and jewelry, there are also some informative displays covering all aspects of Maya civilization.

    Belize Zoo

    28.81 MILES

    If most zoos are maximum-security wildlife prisons, then the Belize Zoo is more like a halfway house for wild animals that can't make it on the outside. A…

    Lamanai

    0.06 MILES

    Perhaps the most fascinating Maya site in Northern Belize, Lamanai lies 24 miles south of Orange Walk Town up the New River (or 36 miles by unpaved road)…

    Mask Temple

    0.36 MILES

    The Mask Temple (Structure N9-56) was begun around 200 BC and modified several times up to AD 1300. It has two 13ft stylized masks of a man in a crocodile…

    Altun Ha

    20.04 MILES

    Altun Ha, the Maya ruins that have inspired Belikin beer labels and Belizean banknotes, stands 31 miles north of Belize City, off the Old Northern Hwy…

    Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary

    7.85 MILES

    Between November and April, migrating birds flock to the lagoons, rivers and swamps of the massive Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary, which is managed by…

    Community Baboon Sanctuary

    16.25 MILES

    Since 1985, more than 200 landowners in seven villages northwest of Belize City have signed pledges to preserve the habitat of the black howler monkey,…

    CBS Museum & Visitor's Center

    16.24 MILES

    In a newly constructed building, CBS Museum & Visitor's Center has a number of good exhibits and displays on the black howler, other Belizean wildlife and…

    High Temple

    0.3 MILES

    North of the ball court, across a plaza shaded by trees, is Structure N10-43, the highest at Lamanai, which rises 125ft above the jungle canopy. Few large…

