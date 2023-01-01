In a newly constructed building, CBS Museum & Visitor's Center has a number of good exhibits and displays on the black howler, other Belizean wildlife and the history of the sanctuary. Included with the admission fee is a 45-minute nature walk on which you're likely to get an up-close introduction to a resident troop of black howlers. Along the way the trained local guides also impart their knowledge of the many medicinal plants.

The center has also added horseback riding, cycling, kayaking and a butterfly farm to its list of activities, and sells maps (BZ$6) of local trails. There are nearly 200 bird species in the area to keep wildlife watchers busy.

Other activities that can be organized here include night hikes, canoe trips and croc-spotting tours. The center can also connect you with local homestays providing both food and lodging.

Note that there is a local business purporting to be the official visitor's center on the road into the village – the real version is right in front of the Bermudian Landing cricket oval.