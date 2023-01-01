Guanacaste National Park

Belize's smallest national park was declared in 1990 and is named for the giant guanacaste tree on its southwestern edge. The tree survived the axes of canoe-makers but has now died naturally, though it still stands in its jungle habitat. The 51-acre park, off the highway at the Belmopan turnoff, is framed by Roaring Creek and the Belize River, with 2 miles of hiking trails that will introduce you to the abundant local trees and colorful birds.

Birding is best here in winter, when migrants arrive from North America. On the short Guanacaste Trail there's a timber deck leading down to the river where you can swim in a deep waterhole. Don't leave bags or valuables unattended here while swimming.