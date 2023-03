Mons' splendid 15th-century city hall is the most visually arresting building on the photogenic, café-lined Grand Place. It has become customary among visitors to score a wish by stroking the head of an iron monkey (Singe du Grand Gard) on the front left flank of the building's gateway portal, though traditionally it was only supposed to work for women hoping to get pregnant. The gateway leads to a pretty courtyard garden.