Designed for kids and teenagers but fascinating for those of all ages, Technopolis is one of Belgium’s best science museums, with dozens of hands-on activities to entertain and engage. The simulator rides are especially popular and a series of new state-of-the art digital experiences are being phased in.

It's 1.8km south of town at junction 10 (Mechelen-Zuid) of the E19 motorway, ideally located if you’re driving from Brussels to Antwerp. From Mechelen station take bus 282, which runs every half-hour on weekdays. There's free car and bike parking.