Round-Trip Shuttle Service from Zeebrugge to Bruge
This shuttle service is the easiest and most cost-effective way to get into the historic center of Bruges from your cruise ship. The shuttle will drop you off at Bruges' official bus parking lot in Bargeplein.Earn your money back and travel ‘free’ to Bruges with our Benefit Card! After all, when you travel with us, your ticket automatically allows you to enjoy various discounts and advantages in the best shops in Bruges and Zeebruges. We want you to eat the best French fries, buy the best chocolate and visit the most fascinating museums in the city. That’s why we’ve selected the best places that offer you as a cruise passenger the nicest discounts. How does it work? Very easy. You buy a transfer ticket to Bruges and receive a ticket and Benefit Card from us. With this card you can enjoy substantial discounts and lots of advantages in the best Bruges shops. You show your ticket and the shop manager will pierce a small hole in your ticket. So ... the more you shop, the cheaper you travel to Bruges! To board your shuttle bus, just disembark your cruise ship and take the complimentary free red port shuttle that goes from your ship to the gate.If your mooring quay is the official cruise quay (= Swedish Quay, Zeebrugge) then you can perform the following steps: Outside the gate: head to the roadway, turn right, and walk about 80 yards (75 meters).There you will find your shuttle busses near the ticket-sale point. If your mooring quay is other than 'Zweedse Kaai/Swedish Quay', please do perform the following steps: take the FREE RED port shuttle towards the gate Look for our flags, banners and tent in your immediate vicinity. Our staff will be happy to take care of you so you will be in Bruges at no time.
WWI Battlefields Tour of Flanders from Bru
Leave central Bruges by coach and travel southwest toward the town of Vladslo, your day’s first destination! Stop to see the German Military Cemetery of Vladslo, the most important German cemetery from WWI, and as you walk through the hauntingly peaceful area, look out for the Käthe Kollwitz sculptures Grieving Parents – a heartrending portrayal of how the war impacted people at a personal level. Continue to the small city of Diksmuide to visit the Trench of Death, a stretch of the Western Front (the trench lines from Belgium to the Alps) that now serves as a symbol of Belgium’s heroism and resistance. See the impressive Gate of Peace (IJser Gate) and Yser Tower (IJzertoren), and then leave the city, passing alongside the Peace Mill and the Canadian Monument in St Julien.Stop in Passchendaele, and see how this once chaotic battlefield has turned into a sleepily tranquil town. Sit down for a hearty ploughman's lunch in a local restaurant, and then travel to Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, where some 35,000 soldiers from the Commonwealth forces are laid at rest. The sheer amount of graves puts the tragic scale of WWI into a semblance of perspective. Walk around and learn about the significance of this dignified site for nations around the world, not just the Commonwealth countries.Head to the Essex Farm Field Hospital next and see the impeccably preserved bunkers where John McCrae penned his famous poem In Flanders’ Field. Hear how the soldiers were treated in the bunkers’ narrow, darkened corridors and then visit the In Flanders’ Field Museum to learn the story of WWI in the Flanders region from an audio-guided tour. Entry to the museum is included, but you will be required to pay for a poppy as you go inside. This payment goes toward a war veterans charity.Visit Hill 60 – home to a series of strategically significant tunnels– and then travel to Ypres for some free time for dinner (own expense). In the early evening, meet your guide to attend the Last Post Ceremony at Ypres’ Menin Gate. Taking place daily, the ceremony is a simple, yet moving, tribute to the bravery of those who died defending their town. At the end of the ceremony, return to your coach and drive back to Bruges. Your tour finishes in central Bruges around 9pm.
Bruges Highlights Private Tour with a Local
Discover the main highlights of Bruges during a 2-hour private tour with a local host. Belgium may be known for chocolate, fries and beer, but what is Bruges famous for? Find out the answer to this question and more during your private guided tour. Your guide will walk you over the canals of Bruges while explaining the history, the unknown interesting facts and slowly uncover the beauty of this amazing city. You'll also get to see the Basilica of the Holy blood, go over the oldest bridge in town and make a stop at the traditional fish market. You won't get to miss out on the Saint Salvador Cathedral either. See amazing architecture on the way and even check out the Beer museum. Your tour includes a free tasting of the best chocolate, and great deals for waffles and beer. Suggested Tour: Start - Meet guests First Stop - Bruges history in a nutshellSecond Stop - Checking out the canal views, oldest bridges and the beer wallThird Stop - Stops at Burg Sq Town Hall and Basilica of the holy blood and Astrid Park/gazeboFourth Stop - Fish market visit, Minnewater/lake of love and enjoy the architectureFifth Stop- Stop for chocolate, beer or waffle tastingLast Stop - Finish off with Market Belfry and Beer MuseumAbout your host: A local guide working in Bruges for the past few years who loves to show travelers around all the cool and interesting places where locals like to spend their time.
Belgium Beer Tasting Tour in Ghent
Be welcomed at a historical place in Ghent followed by a short walk into the first beer tasting experience. Your guide shows you all the hidden gems known only by the experienced locals. Immerse yourself into the atmosphere of these unique places and learn everything about Belgian beers in a group of maximum 16 like-minded people. Samples of cheese and other local delicacies to make sure you get the full experience.
Private Medieval Tour With a Local Guide in Bruges
Stroll through the cobbled streets of Bruges and enjoy the stories of this medieval city during this 2 hour private tour. After meeting with your guide in Market Square, you will proceed through the city and it's notable landmarks. You will discover the murderous past of The Burg, the myth surrounding the Minnewater. The stories behind the art work of The Church of our Lady, and the beauty of the Arenshof Gardens.As you wander through the medieval streets, you will hear of the local heroes and vagabonds. You will also pass through quaint squares and alleys that have fascinating art work by local artists. Want to see something in particular? Let your guide know and they can create a personalized route for you and your group.You'll end the tour near The Begijnhof, where you can enjoy some tea or coffee and ask any final questions of your guide before proceeding on your way.
Guided Boat Trip in Ghent
This is a boat trip in the historical heart of Ghent. It is an informative boat trip along the River Leie which takes you through the city of Ghent to let you discover the period of the Middle Ages. See the silent witnesses of the prestigious and glorious past: the beautiful fronts of houses of the Graslei (the medieval port), the big old meat-market as well as the rugged and steep walls of the Castle of Counts. Admire the only traditional remaining wooden house front.There are open and covered boats available and there will be guided commentary so you can enjoy the views while also learning about the city of Ghent.