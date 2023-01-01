Uniquely colourful Rue and Petite Rue des Bouchers are a pair of narrow alleys jam-packed with pavement tables, pyramids of lemons and iced displays of fish and crustaceans. It’s all gloriously photogenic, but think twice before eating here, as the food standards are generally poor. Don’t miss peeping inside marionette theatre Toone and, nearby, into the wonderful, age-old biscuit shop Dandoy, full of splendid moulds for speculaas/speculoos (traditional spiced biscuit) figures.