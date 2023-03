This fanciful feast of neo-Gothic arches, verdigris statues and mini-spires is bigger, darker and nearly 200 years younger than the surrounding guildhalls. Once a medieval bread market, the current masterpiece is an 1873 rebuild and nowadays houses the Brussels City Museum, whose old maps, architectural relics and paintings give a historical overview of the city. Don’t miss Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s 1567 Cortège de Noces (Wedding Procession).