Set in a handsome mosaiced and tiled former newspaper office right opposite the Centre Belge de la Bande Dessinée, this free museum explores the work of cartoonist Sleen. His comic-book creation Nibbs (Flemish for Nero) was a balding Belgian everyman embroiled in a series of gags that ran from the 1940s for a record-breaking 45 years. Downstairs in the museum there's a re-creation of Sleen's leafy home studio, complete with his African photographs and mementos.