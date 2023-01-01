Cathédrale des Sts-Michel & Gudule

Host to coronations and royal weddings, Brussels’ grand, twin-towered cathedral bears at least some resemblance to Paris’ Notre Dame. Begun in 1226, construction took 300 years. Stained-glass windows flood the soaring nave with light, while column-saints brandish gilded tools. An enormous wooden pulpit by Antwerp artist Hendrik Verbruggen sees Adam and Eve driven out of Eden by skeletons. To climb the cathedral towers (€5; 10am on the second Saturday of each month), sign up a day or two ahead.

The treasury is open shorter hours and the crypt by appointment only.