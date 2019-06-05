Painted in 1991 by Frank Pé, Broussaille was the city's first giant mural and depicts a young couple arm in arm. This strip is located in Brussels' gay-nightlife hub and originally it was difficult to tell whether the couple was a man and a woman or two men. Gay establishments used the mural to promote the quarter until 1999, when it was repainted and the black-haired figure was given a more feminine hairstyle, earrings and (slightly) bigger breasts.

Creeping homophobia or honest mistake? Nobody knows.