Laboriously built between 1444 and 1480, the splendid, slightly asymmetrical Hôtel de Ville was almost the only building on the Grand Place to escape the 1695 French bombardment – ironic considering it was their primary target. The stone facade is replete with Gothic gargoyles and reliefs. Its intricate tower soars 96m, topped by a gilded statue of St-Michel, Brussels’ patron saint. For 45-minute guided tours, go to the tourist office 40 minutes before the departure time to buy tickets.