Hôtel de Ville

Brussels

Laboriously built between 1444 and 1480, the splendid, slightly asymmetrical Hôtel de Ville was almost the only building on the Grand Place to escape the 1695 French bombardment – ironic considering it was their primary target. The stone facade is replete with Gothic gargoyles and reliefs. Its intricate tower soars 96m, topped by a gilded statue of St-Michel, Brussels’ patron saint. For 45-minute guided tours, go to the tourist office 40 minutes before the departure time to buy tickets.

