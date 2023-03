The highlight of this surprisingly impressive collection are the moving realist scenes of early 20th-century Vitsebsk street life painted by Yudel Pen, Marc Chagall's first art teacher. Of the 793 paintings Pen donated to the city before he died, only 200 have survived, most of them here. The museum's grand halls also feature Russian masters of the 19th century like Repin and Makovsky, plus plenty of local art spanning the years.